(WAND) — Human Trafficking Awareness Month takes place every January and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has provided information about identifying, intervening, and preventing human trafficking.
“Human trafficking is not something that only happens to adults in other countries; it occurs every day across Illinois to children whose average age is 14,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith.
Victims may not speak up due to fear, shame, or distrust of law enforcement. Signs of trafficking can differ across age and gender. Specific signs to look out for in children may be:
- having an adult control them by speaking for them
- wearing disheveled clothing or clothing that they could not afford on their own
- showing signs of physical abuse or restraint such as bruising and red marks
- performing inappropriate work for their age
To report a trafficked child or a child in danger of being trafficked, DCFS can be reached at 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). Reports may also be made directly to 911.
