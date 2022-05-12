ILLINOIS (WAND) - An audit has found the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was not routinely completing safety checklists for children. This is according to NBC affiliate WEEK.
The audit was required by Ta'naja's Law, a bill passed in honor of two-year-old Ta’naja Barnes, who died in her mother's custody in 2019. Her mother and her mother's boyfriend have been convicted of murder for her death. She had been living with her mother after her removal by DCFS for six months.
The audit reviewed DCFS documentation. It found workers were required to complete a safety checklist before returning a child to their parents' custody, but in 98% of cases, the checklist was not done or not recorded.
The audit also made eight recommendations to DCFS regarding department organization, family reunification, and the physical welfare of children.
Regarding medical physical, vision, hearing and dental exams, the audit recommends complying with the federal and state procedures to provide better care to children. However, the department said they have been providing care and checkups to children, but that that data is stored in a separate managed care service. the auditor contends they were not aware of this.
When it comes to aftercare documentation, more than half of the randomly selected cases did not have a record of receiving at least six months of services. Those services were also not updated to reflect new law.
“Because DCFS did not ensure that families are receiving the recommended services for the required duration of time, a successful family reunification is less likely,” the audit said.
The law also requires another audit to be conducted within two years of the current one, to assess whether the department has made any of the changes recommended by the auditor.
