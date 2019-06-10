CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Department of Children and Family Services confirms it has dealt with the family of child who died in Clinton before.
Emily Killlian, who was 4 months old at the time of her death, was found unresponsive on Sunday, June 9 at around 8:45 a.m.
Emergency crews rushed to a home in the 400 block of South Jackson St. The baby was transported to Warner Hospital & Health Services, but was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.
DCFS leaders say they had contact with Eric and Sarah Killian in 2014, 2017 and 2018 for alleged neglect involving at least one of their other children. While 2014 and 2018 allegations proved unfounded, the parents were investigated for neglect in 2017.
"At this point, this is a death investigation and will remain as such until or unless we determine otherwise," said Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers. "We are following our death investigation protocol and anticipate more information following autopsy and toxicology reports."