COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- DCFS Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court and fined $1,000 per day for the tenth time since January 6, 2022, on Thursday.
This is the tenth time in less than six months that Director Smith has been held in contempt of court for failing to place a child appropriately in violation of court orders.
According to to Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, the tenth contempt is as follows:
"The tenth contempt order involves a 13-year-old girl who was warehousing in a locked psychiatric hospital, where she had been ready for discharge since March 21, 2022. On April 14, 2022, the court ordered Director Smith to place the young girl appropriately by April 21, 2022.
The Director failed to comply with the court’s order, and the young girl remains locked in a psychiatric hospital. Since entering DCFS care in April 2021, the 13-year-old has spent only forty-six days appropriately placed. The remainder of her year in DCFS’ care has been spent bouncing in between psychiatric hospitals and shelters."
Cook County officials claim that despite repeated requests and court orders over the past year to provide the girl consistent traumafocused therapy to address a history of sexual abuse/exploitation, DCFS failed to provide the needed treatment.
Authorities say in this latest contempt finding, fines will begin accruing on Friday.
