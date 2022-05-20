COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- DCFS Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court and fined $1,000 per day for the 11th time since January 6, 2022, on Thursday.
This is the 11th time in less than six months that Director Smith has been held in contempt of court for failing to place a child appropriately in violation of court orders.
According to to Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, the 11th contempt is as follows:
"Yesterday, pursuant to motions filed and litigated by our office, Judge Patrick T. Murphy of the Cook County Juvenile Court held DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt of court and ordered fines of $1,000 per day. This makes the eleventh time since January 6, 2022, that the court has done so.
Like the prior ten contempt orders, yesterday’s order is for failing to appropriately place a child in violation of court orders. The eleventh contempt order involves an 11-year-old girl who has been in DCFS’ care since she was 5 years old. In the six years the girl has been in DCFS’ care, she has bounced back and forth between abusive foster homes, emergency foster homes, psychiatric hospitals, residential placements, shelters, and hospital emergency rooms.
Since January 2022, DCFS’ own clinicians have recommended a secure residential placement for the girl. Yet, on April 12, 2022, the girl was taken to a hospital emergency room after making suicidal statements at school and attempting to place a noose around her neck. On April 14, 2022, the court entered an order directing DCFS Director Smith to remove the 11-year-old from the emergency room by the end of the day, and either place her in a psychiatric hospital or a secure residential facility.
Despite the court’s order, the girl remained in the emergency room for another two days before being moved to her current temporary shelter placement. During her four-day stay in the emergency room, the 11-year-old made repeated suicidal statements, attempted to run out of the hospital, was physically aggressive, and required five emergency medication restraints to calm her down. Yesterday, the court issued the eleventh contempt order against Director Smith for failing to comply with previous orders. The fines will begin accruing effective June 2, 2022 if the 11- year-old is not placed appropriately by that date."
