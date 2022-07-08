COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- DCFS Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court and fined $1,000 per day for the 12th time since January 6, 2022.
This is the 12th time in less than six months that Director Smith has been held in contempt of court for failing to place a child appropriately in violation of court orders.
According to the Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, the 12th contempt is as follows:
"Yesterday DCFS Director Marc Smith was once again held in contempt of court and fined $1,000 per day. This makes the twelfth time since January 2022 that Director Smith has been held in contempt of court for failing to place a child appropriately in violation of court orders. The twelfth contempt order involves a 15-year-old girl whom DCFS has kept detained in a locked psychiatric hospital where she has been ready for discharge since January 14, 2022 –more than 170 days since she has actually been ready to be discharged from a locked psychiatric hospital."
