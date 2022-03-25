COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- For the eighth time so far this year, DCFS Director Marc Smith is being held in contempt of court and fined $1,000 per day, for failing to place a child appropriately in violation of court orders.
According to the Cook County Public Guardian, Charles P. Golbert, this eighth contempt order involves a 14-year-old girl DCFS has bounced around 21 times since September 2021, including a locked psychiatric hospital for more than two months after being ready for discharge. The girl is currently living in a temporary shelter.
This makes the eighth time since January 6, 2022, a period of eleven weeks.
Like the prior seven contempt orders, Thursday’s order is for failing to appropriately place a child in violation of court orders.
In this latest contempt finding, at DCFS’s request the court stayed the imposition of fines until April 11, 2022, for DCFS to seek appellate review.
The Cook County Public Guardian can confirm the following contempt orders:
This eighth contempt order involves a 14-year-old girl, who entered DCFS care in September 2021. Since then, DCFS has bounced her around 21 different placements including DCFS offices, hospital emergency rooms, and emergency foster homes.
The placements also include being in a locked psychiatric hospital after she was ready for discharge for more than two months after entering DCFS’s care. The girl is currently living in a temporary shelter. Since December 2021, DCFS has recommended a residential placement for this girl.
The seven prior contempt findings also involved DCFS’s failures to place children appropriately in violation of court orders. The first two contempt orders were on January 6, 2022, in unrelated cases.
The first contempt involved a girl locked up in a psychiatric hospital unnecessarily for more than seven months, starting when she was eight years old.
The second contempt involved a 13-year-old boy whom DCFS kept in a “temporary” shelter in Mt. Vernon – nearly five hours away – for nearly five months. Before the shelter, DCFS placed him in a utility room in an office.
The third contempt order, entered on January 13, 2022, involved a 17-year-old boy whom DCFS warehoused unnecessarily in a locked psychiatric hospital for more than four months.
The fourth contempt, entered on February 17, 2022, involved a 16- year-old girl whom DCFS shuffled back and forth 25 times in two months among various placements including hospitals, emergency shelters, a shelter in Indiana, and temporary foster homes. Before that, she was in a locked psychiatric hospital unnecessarily for nearly two months.
The fifth contempt order, entered on March 4, 2022, involved an 11-year-old girl. She had been ready to be discharged from a locked psychiatric hospital since April 30, 2021. That’s more than 300 days – more than ten months – before the contempt finding. The girl, now 11, was ten years old when she was ready to be discharged. DCFS determined that she needs a residential placement.
The sixth contempt order, also entered on March 4, 2022, involved a 15- year-old girl who had been languishing in a locked psychiatric hospital since December 6, 2021 – approximately three months. DCFS determined that she needs a specialized foster home, but failed to place her appropriately.
The seventh contempt order involved a 16-year-old boy who spent more than 375 days, almost the entire time he had been in DCFS custody, in a “temporary” shelter unable to meet his highly specialized needs given his low intellectual functioning and cognitive delays. This boy spent every major holiday during this period stuck in a place unable to provide him the care and nurturing he needs.
Officials report in all of these contempt cases, the court had entered orders for the child to be placed appropriately; orders that DCFS ignored.
Golbert states, "Last year alone DCFS forced 356 of its children to languish in locked psychiatric hospitals unnecessarily for an average of 55 days – nearly two months – each, adding up to more than 50 years of wasted children’s lives in just a year."
Golbert elaborates "When children are psychiatrically hospitalized, they are locked up indoors for most of the day, can go outside for only about an hour a day, do not receive schooling, fall behind in school, have greatly limited ability to have contact with family and friends, cannot participate in sports or recreational activities, and observe other children going through psychiatric episodes and learn new problematic behaviors."
DCFS’s placement shortage crisis has existed for at least the past seven years, when DCFS abolished 500 residential and group home beds.
Cook County Public Guardian continues, "DCFS has not replaced these beds in all these years. DCFS’s placement shortage crisis has become so extreme that, for the first time in the more than three decades that I’ve been practicing in Juvenile Court, the court created a special consolidated docket where one judge is now hearing all of the cases with kids stuck in locked psychiatric hospitals, “temporary” shelters, offices, and the like. This docket has become known as the “placement crisis docket” and is sometimes also referred to as the “stuck kids call.”
Judge Patrick T. Murphy presides over this consolidated call, and entered all six of the contempt orders against Smith.
"In the more 3 than 30 years that I’ve been practicing in Juvenile Court, I cannot recall a single prior instance where a judge held the DCFS director in contempt. And now it’s happened eight times in eleven weeks." said Golbert.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.