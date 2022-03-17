COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - DCFS Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court for the seventh time in ten weeks, according to Office of the Cook County Public Guardian.
On Thursday, pursuant to motions filed and litigated by Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, Judge Patrick T. Murphy of the Cook County Juvenile Court held DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt of court, and ordered fines of $1,000 per day.
This makes the seventh time in ten weeks, since Jan. 6, 2022, according to the Office of the Cook County Public Guardian.
The office said Thursday's failing to appropriately place children in violation of court orders. In the latest contempt finding, at DCFS’s request the court stayed the imposition of fines until March 24, 2022, for DCFS to seek appellate review.
Office of the Cook County Public Guardian said, the seventh contempt of order involves a 16-year-old boy who they said "has spent more than 375 days almost the entire time he has been in DCFS custody, in a temporary shelter unable to meet his highly specialized needs given his low intellectual functioning and cognitive delays".
A release sent on Thursday said, "Despite a court order entered in March 2021 directing DCFS to find and place this boy in an appropriate placement within 20 days, this boy remains in the temporary placement without needed support and services. DCFS determined months ago that he needs a residential placement capable of working with youth with low cognitive functioning, but has failed repeatedly to identify an appropriate placement or contemplate creating one to meet his needs. This boy has spent every major holiday in the last year stuck in a place unable to provide him the care and nurturing he needs. The court ordered fines of $1,000 per day until DCFS places the child appropriately, stayed until March 24, 2022".
The six prior contempt findings also involved DCFS’s failures to place children appropriately in violation of court orders. The first two contempt orders were on January 6, 2022, in unrelated cases. The first contempt involved a girl locked up in a psychiatric hospital unnecessarily for more than seven months, starting when she was eight years old. The second contempt involved CHARLES P. GOLBERT Public Guardian JUVENILE DIVISION 2245 W. OGDEN AVENUE 4th Floor CHICAGO, ILLINOIS 60612 PHONE: (312)433-4300 FAX: (312)433-5129 ADULT GUARDIANSHIP & DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISIONS 69 W. WASHINGTON 7th Floor CHICAGO, ILLINOIS 60602 PHONE: (312) 603-0800 FAX: (312) 603-9946 www.publicguardian.org 2 a 13-year-old boy whom DCFS kept in a “temporary” shelter in Mt. Vernon – nearly five hours away – for nearly five months. Before the shelter, DCFS placed him in a utility room in an office. The third contempt order, entered on January 13, 2022, involved a 17-year-old boy whom DCFS warehoused unnecessarily in a locked psychiatric hospital for more than four months. The fourth contempt, entered on February 17, 2022, involved a 16-year-old girl whom DCFS shuffled back and forth 25 times in two months among various placements including hospitals, emergency shelters, a shelter in Indiana, and temporary foster homes. Before that, she was in a locked psychiatric hospital unnecessarily for nearly two months. The fifth contempt order, entered on March 4, 2022, involved an 11-year-old girl. She has been ready to be discharged from a locked psychiatric hospital since April 30, 2021. That’s more than 300 days – more than ten months – ago. The girl, now 11, was ten years old when she was ready to be discharged last April. DCFS has determined that she needs a residential placement, but has failed to place her appropriately all this time. The sixth contempt order also entered on March 4, 2022, involved a 15-year-old girl who has been languishing in a locked psychiatric hospital since December 6, 2021 – approximately three months. DCFS has determined that she needs a specialized foster home, but failed to place her appropriately.
According to the Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, in all of these contempt cases, the court had entered orders for the child to be placed appropriately; orders that DCFS ignored. All four contempt findings have been pursuant to motions filed and litigated by our office.
"To give a flavor of DCFS’s extreme placement shortage crisis, last year alone DCFS forced 356 of its children to languish in locked psychiatric hospitals unnecessarily for an average of 55 days – nearly two months – each", the released read. "This adds up to more than 50 years of wasted children’s lives in just a year. When children are psychiatrically hospitalized, they are locked up indoors for most of the day, can go outside for only about an hour a day, do not receive schooling, fall behind in school, have greatly limited ability to have contact with family and friends, cannot participate in sports or recreational activities, and observe other children going through psychiatric episodes and learn new problematic behaviors."
