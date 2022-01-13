CHICAGO (WAND) – Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith has been hit with a third contempt order involving the handling of youth under the care of DCFS.
This case involves a 17-year-old boy who has been held in a padlocked psychiatric hospital since September 2021 because DCFS could not find a place to put him. A Cook County judge has ordered fines of 1,000 per day starting January 18, 2022 until DCFS finds an appropriate location to place him.
Two earlier contempt orders were purged today after DCFS found appropriate placements for two other children. Fines were also vacated.
Republican lawmakers demanded once again Thursday that immediate legislative hearings be held into ongoing issues at DCFS.
