DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The DCFS inspector general has issued an annual report looking at the deaths of children that she says left her “disheartened.”
“In FY 2019, the DCFS Office of the Inspector General investigated 123 cases where a child died, although DCFS had contact with the family in the preceding year. This number should be unacceptable to every citizen. Even one child who dies unnecessarily is one too many,” the report stated.
The report goes on to highlight several deaths including the murder of a three-year old Decatur toddler.
“.... the three-year-old child weighed only 21 pounds and had a core body temperature that was too low to register. A scene investigation revealed that the home was dirty and littered with garbage. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be “cold exposure due to environmental neglect” and the manner of death was homicide. Barnes mother is currently serving 20 years in prison.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) said he believes a bipartisan solution in the legislature can help straighten out DCFS. Caulkins said he would be willing to work with Governor Pritzker in finding a solution.