(WAND)- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services launches a new mandatory online human trafficking training for DCFS and private agency partner staff in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
The training will focus on how to see signs that a youth may be a victim of human trafficking or at risk of being trafficked; human trafficking of youth in foster care; and techniques child welfare professionals can use to support children who have been trafficked.
"Illinois' children are not immune to the reality of human trafficking, and it's up to all of us to recognize the signs and call 911 and the DCFS hotline if you think a child may be in danger," said Illinois DCFS Acting Director Marc D. Smith.
"By working in coordination, DCFS and our partners provide a safety net to rescue child human trafficking victims and help them heal."
According to DCFS, 239 allegations of human trafficking of children were investigated over the Fiscal Year 2020.
DCFS partners with the FBI, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center to provide services for missing or runaway children, children at risk of falling victim to human trafficking, and victims post rescue.
