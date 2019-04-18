KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect who police said was involved in a Kincaid standoff is facing two charges.
SWAT teams were able to resolve the situation around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when they were called to the 400 block of Glen St.
Negotiations with a man who deputies say locked himself in a house started after 8 p.m.
The suspect is George Travis Bailey, 45.
He was arraigned in court Friday on an aggravated domestic battery charge and domestic battery charge. A bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.
A domestic issue Wednesday night led to the Thursday situation, according to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. He says an order of protection against Bailey was issued Thursday morning to protect his significant other and two children, causing him to become irate.
Bailey had a butcher knife, investigators say, but did not seem to threaten anyone with it. One of the two children left the house on their own free will while the other stayed inside.
DCFS released more information about the standoff in a Friday statement from director Marc Smith:
A DCFS investigator visited a Kincaid, Illinois family home the evening of April 18 in response to a hotline call. The investigator, with assistance from the Kincaid Police Department, attempted to meet with the family and assess the safety of the children in the home. What followed was a standoff between law enforcement and the father after locking himself in the home with his children. Because of the efforts of local law enforcement, the incident was resolved and the children and our investigator are safe. All of us at DCFS are relieved. This incident is a reminder of the challenges our brave staff face every day. I am incredibly proud of our dedicated caseworkers and child protection professionals across Illinois doing this difficult work day in and day out as they stand and fight to protect vulnerable children.
WAND-TV learned Friday afternoon that DCFS has removed the 11 and 15-year-old children from the house and involved them in a safety plan. DCFS says it has had contact with the family before the standoff. In 2016, a DCFS investigation involved the family was stopped because allegations proved to be false.
A SWAT team entered the house at around 10:20 p.m. and arrested Bailey when they obtained a search warrant late Thursday. A WAND-TV crew on the scene watched him surrender quickly.