SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield's Child Protection Training Academy will be teaching Illinois Department of Children and Family Services training staff a new problem-based learning model.
The trainers will share the knowledge with DCFS investigators and case workers to better protect at risk children.
The academy is happening from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the UIS Student Affairs Building, Room 23.
DCFS and UIUC staff members will use the UIC College of Nursing Skills Lab, located on the University of Illinois Springfield campus, as they simulate a child protection situation taking place in a hospital emergency room.
They will teach the Project FORECAST problem-based learning model to respond effectively to and prevent further childhood trauma. Problem-based learning involves learning about a subject through the experience of solving an open-ended problem.
The UIS academy is the first statewide simulation training project in the county to provide a child protection training laboratory for frontline professionals and students.