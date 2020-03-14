MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash from Saturday morning.
Officials say, one person was killed around 9 a.m. on Interstate 72 near milepost 146. A car traveling westbound slid on the slick pavement and struck the concrete wall of an overpass on I-72. That's near Oreana.
The driver was the only person in the car and the only vehicle involved. Deputies say the person is not from Illinois. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County Coroner.
Westbound traffic was closed on I-72 for about a half hour.
Deputies say several vehicles had slid of the interstate due to slick conditions.