NEW YORK (WAND) - A helicopter made a hard landing on a New York roof top. Officials say, the helicopter landed on a 54-story office building in midtown, causing a fire to spark and killing at least one person.
The hard landing happened shortly before 2 p.m., Eastern time at 787 Seventh Avenue. It's not clear why they helicopter landed on the roof.
Firefighters had the fire out in about 30 minutes.
Gov. Cuomo, who was in the area at the time, said from the scene that "at this point there is no indication" that the landing could be terror-related. Multiple city officials confirmed that as well. Weather was poor at the time.
The White House said the president has been briefed on the situation and is monitoring the developments. The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was aware and monitoring the situation. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was "gathering information" and would update when it had confirmed details.