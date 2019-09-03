CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver lost their life in a rollover crash near Champaign, authorities said.
Champaign County deputies told WAND-TV the crash happened on N. Staley Road at a location north of Cardinal Road. They said a silver Ford Explorer with only one person inside of it was northbound on Staley when it left the road to the east.
Law enforcement said the car then went through a bean field and hit Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. It flipped onto its roof before stopping on the north end of the tracks.
Responders pronounced the driver, whose identity has not been released, dead at the scene. Deputies were called to the crash site at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.