DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man shot at a Decatur motel has died, authorities said.
Decatur police said they responded at 1:40 p.m. to the Decatur Inn (3035 N. Water St.) after hearing a report of a shooting. They found the victim was already gone and went to a hospital in a private vehicle with life-threatening wounds.
The 21-year-old man passed away at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in an update. The Macon County Coroner's Office has not yet scheduled an autopsy.
His name is expected to be released at a later time by the Macon County Coroner's Office after his next-of-kin are notified.
There are no suspects in custody as of Thursday night.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.