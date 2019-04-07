DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just outside of a Decatur bar.
Police say they were called to Feeling Lucky bar at 3775 North Woodford Street, at 1:39 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
On scene police discovered a male had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Officials say they continue to investigate the murder and look for witnesses and a suspect in the case.