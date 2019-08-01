VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died after two crashes on I-74 Thursday.
State police said the first crash occurred Thursday afternoon on I-74 westbound at mile post 202 near Fithian, when a minivan hit the back of a truck tractor semi-trailer that was slowed in traffic. The minivan driver, whose name has not been released, went to a hospital with minor injuries.
The second crash happened soon after the first on I-74 at mile post 206, when a truck tractor semi-trailer hit another that was slowed down and caught fire. The driver of the truck tractor that rear-ended the other has died, troopers said.
State police are not releasing that person's name yet.
Pennsylvania man Eli I. Schwartz, 63, was driving the truck tractor semi-trailer the victim's vehicle struck. Troopers said his vehicle hit a third car, a 2016 Ford straight truck driven by 58-year-old Milledgeville man Mark R. Dettman, which was stopped in front of him. Dettman was not hurt.
At 9:06 p.m., troopers said westbound lanes of I-74 in the crash area remained close with the recovery phase involving the vehicles still ongoing. At that time, troopers were still diverting traffic to the westbound Oakwood off ramp.
Traffic control is happening through Illinois State Police District 10 troopers and the Illinois Department of transportation.
The westbound road at the crash site is not expected to be open before midnight Friday.