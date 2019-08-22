FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash along Route 40 in Fayatte County.
Preliminary investigations show on Wednesday at 4:15 PM a woman was driving eastbound on US Route 40 when another driver headed westbound came into her lane crashed head-on.
The crash happened just outside Vandalia. The woman headed eastbound died, while the other driver was air-lifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Troopers did not say if any drivers were facing charges. The crash is still under investigation.