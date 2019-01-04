DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man has died and another man has life-threatening injuries after a Decatur shooting.
Police say they went to Long John Silver's (701 W. Eldorado St.) before 6 p.m. Friday and found a man with several gunshot wounds inside. That person died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Responders airlifted the second victim to St. John's Hospital, where he remains Friday night. He also had multiple wounds.
A neighbor told WAND-TV they heard gunshots and a car's tires screeching outside of the restaurant. They said shootings in the area aren't common.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS or the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217)424-2734.
Police are calling the situation a murder investigation.