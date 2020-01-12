featured Dead body found outside Decatur church Jan 12, 2020 Jan 12, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A body was found outside a church this morning. Decatur Police told WAND that the body was found outside Westminster Church at 1360 W. Main St. at 8:15 a.m. There is no evidence of foul play at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wand Illinois Decatur Decatur Police Westminster Church Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles2 killed in Champaign County crash identifiedLawmaker introduces bill banning cellphones for anyone under 212 arrested after high-speed chase in DecaturMinimum wage increase immediately impacting central IL employers, employeesDelivery drivers, woman robbed at gunpoint in ChampaignPolice: Shots fired in argument over LINK cardTeen tried as adult after child buried alive in ‘coffin of snow’ for not knowing Bible versesAt least 1 shot in second Thursday Decatur shootingDispensary suspends sale of recreational marijuana to ensure supplies for medical usersMan has life-threatening wounds after Decatur shooting Images Videos Poll