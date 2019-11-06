IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A car driver has died after rear-ending a tractor pulling wagons in Iroquois County, troopers said.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday on Route 49 and 979 North, when a Chevrolet Impala hit a tractor as its driver made a turn onto their farm property. The tractor had two loaded grain wagons attached to it, per troopers.
The Impala hit the rear wagon. Cissna Park man Kevin Hansen, 28, lost his life. First responders took him from the scene to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.
The tractor driver, identified as 63-year-old Onarga man Fred H. Hurliman, only had minor injuries and went to Hoopeston Hospital for treatment.