SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield crash claimed a man's life Thursday afternoon, the Sangamon County coroner said.
Coroner Cinda Edwards said a man in his 50s was the person who died in the 1:43 p.m. Thursday crash at Koke Mill and La Conner Drive. Police earlier told WAND-TV the driver had a medical emergency before crashing through a fence.
Responders had to extricate that driver from the vehicle.
A total of five adults and one minor suffered injuries. There was a vehicle fire that responders put out without minutes.
The crash remains under investigation Thursday night. An autopsy on the victim is set to happen Friday morning.