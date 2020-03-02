SEATTLE (WAND) – Washington state officials say six people have died and at least 18 others have presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference. At first saying there were five related deaths. A short time later Snohomish County Health District spokeswoman Heather Thomas confirmed a coronavirus-related death in her jurisdiction, bringing the state's death toll to six.
The CDC said they are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland. More than 50 people associated with Life Care Center are showing respiratory symptoms.
King County Executive Dow Constantine says officials are in "final negotiations" to purchase a motel for people diagnosed with coronavirus who need to be isolated and recover. That should be made available by the end of the week, according to Constantine.
Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.
At least a dozen schools in western Washington were closed on Monday.
The four new cases involved:
- A male in his 50s, hospitalized at Highline Hospital. No known exposures. He is in stable but critical condition. He had no underlying health conditions.
- A male in his 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20
- A female in her 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20
- A female in her 80s, a resident of LifeCare, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. She is in critical condition.
- In addition, a woman in her 80s, who was already reported as in critical condition at Evergreen, has died. She died on 3/1/20
KING 5 in Seattle Washington contributed to this report.