DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday night shooting.
According to officers, law enforcement responded at 8:29 p.m. to E. Cantrell Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive., where they found a gunshot victim. Responders transported that person to a local hospital.
A second person was hospitalized as well, police learned. The 19-year-old victim had life threatening injuries.
Both victims are connected to the same situation in the Cantrell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive area, they said.
One of those shooting victims was 20-year-old Tommy King. The Macon County Coroner said he died at Decatur Memorial Hospital shortly after arriving.
His autopsy is scheduled for later today at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington.