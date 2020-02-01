PETERSBURG,Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead after an apartment complex goes up in flames Friday night, according to Menard County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say, at 9:02 p.m. they responded to an apartment complex fire in the 300 block of South 7th Street in Petersburg.
Menard County Sheriff's Deputies and Petersburg Police Officers were first on scene and were able to rescue one injured person from inside the burning building.
A 31-year-old woman died in the fire.
Multiple departments arrived on scene and worked to get the large fire under control. The Sheriff's Department says at least 4 outside county departments assisted.
As of 4:41 a.m. Saturday the fire was under control, but investigators and fire personal will remain on scene because they have not been able to confirm that all of the other occupants were able to evacuate the building, according to Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis.
The apartment complex has sustained severe damage and is collapsing in some areas.
The fire remains under investigation by the Petersburg Police Department, Menard County Coroner's Office, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Petersburg Fire Department.
The person rescued was taken to the hospital, no details were given about their condition. The name of the woman who died will not be released pending notification of next of kin.