MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and a juvenile victim were killed in a Moultrie County crash, troopers said.
Sullivan firefighters confirmed the crash occurred in the area of County Road 800 N and IL-32, which is south of Sullivan. Moultrie County deputies and Illinois State Police responded.
The crash, which happened at 3:49 p.m., involved a school bus and a maroon Ford Edge, per state police. There were 11 children on the bus and a driver.
The people killed included a female driver of a 2014 Ford Escape and a juvenile passenger on the bus. Both victims died at the scene.
The bus is from Sullivan CUSD No. 300.
WAND-TV is on the scene and saw authorities still blocking traffic in the area of the crash at 5:20 p.m.
Information about what happened in the crash is not yet available. WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.