DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died after a motorcycle crash in rural Douglas County on Tuesday.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department and County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.
Officials say it happened around 8:20 p.m. on County Road 1450 N. in the area of County Road 1799 E.
The motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Gary W. Richardson, was the only vehicle involved. He was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. No other details were released as of Wednesday afternoon.