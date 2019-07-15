EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A rollover crash caused the death of a driver on I-57, troopers said.
State police said in a press release the crash happened at 8:37 a.m. Monday on I-57 southbound (mile post 154), when 26-year-old Brandon J. Fanno drove a 2007 Chevrolet pickup off the road and into a tree line, where it rolled over. Fanno, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
Fanno died in the crash. He is from New Castle, Penn.
The crash location was about 5 miles south of Effingham.