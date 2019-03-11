SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A 60-year-old man lost his life in a Sunday night interstate crash.
State police say the man, who is from Lockport, was driving southbound at 11 p.m. Sunday on I-55 (mile post 103) when he left the road on the right-hand side “for unknown reasons”. Troopers say the car struck a tree.
The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released the man’s name. WAND-TV will update this developing story as more becomes available.