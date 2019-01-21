ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WAND) – A man lost his life in a mall shooting, police say.
Officers say the 19-year-old victim was "targeted" in a shooting where he knew the other person involved. They are calling the situation at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park an "isolated incident".
The man shot was in critical condition at a hospital before his death. He ran from the center of the mall and collapsed outside of a clothing store.
Police say the suspect could be seen leaving from the mall, but it's unknown if he used a car of left on foot. Police are continuing to search for that person.
Departments from more than one neighboring town came to help at the scene.