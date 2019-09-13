ASHKUM, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead after her vehicle collided with another in Iroquois County Thursday afternoon.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of County Roads 300 E and 2700 N in rural Ashkum around 3:12 p.m.
According to the preliminary report, a FedEx cargo van driven by 59-year-old Kayra Medina was traveling westbound on 2700 N when her vehicle was struck by an SUV.
The SUV was traveling northbound on 300 E. When the vehicles struck they left the roadway and overturned in a beanfield.
Medina was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner.
The driver of the SUV had to be extracted from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. It's not clear what her condition is at this time.
The accident remains under investigation.