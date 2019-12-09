SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died after a crash between a motorcycle and SUV, authorities said.
Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards confirmed the fatality with WAND-TV Monday night. She said a press release will come after she speaks to the person's family.
The victim had life-threatening injuries immediately after the crash, which happened at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 11th and Cornell streets. The two people in the SUV did not need treatment, police said.
A cause of that crash is unclear Monday night. Police are continuing to investigate.