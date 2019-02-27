MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – One person has died in a Mt. Zion fire, police say.
The fire happened Wednesday at 700 Kirk Drive. Mt. Zion officers were able to confirm one fatality, but the identity of the person who died is unknown Wednesday afternoon.
Mt. Zion firefighters tell WAND-TV the fire started on the inside of the house and caused interior damage to content.
A press release from the Macon County Coroner is expected soon. Police say no foul play is suspected.
A cause is unknown. Crews say the Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating, and added that results could take several weeks.
Long Creek and South Wheatland fire departments provided mutual aid to Mt. Zion firefighters in the response.
