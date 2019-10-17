TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died after suffering serious injuries in a car and train collision, authorities said.
The collision happened in the area of West Calvert Drive and South Shumway Street, responders told WAND-TV. Crews were still at the scene after 10 p.m.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp confirmed the woman's condition at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Responders transported that person to a hospital. He told WAND-TV on Friday morning, the female died as a result of the crash.
The sheriff's office said a 2019 Kia Sportage was traveling northbound on South Shumway Street. The driver, Pamela J. Mcpherson, 52 was transported from the scene and later pronounced dead at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.