AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – Five people lost their lives and five police officers were wounded in an Illinois shooting.
Law enforcement issued the update in a Friday press conference. NBC Chicago reports the suspected shooter, identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, was killed by police gunfire.
The shooting happened at Henry Pratt Company, located at 401 S. Highland Ave. near Prairie Streets. At least two people are receiving treatment at Presence Mercy Medical Center, with the hospital activating its highest alert. Their conditions are unknown.
Another two people are at Rush Copley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A Henry Pratt employee said he and coworkers ran into an old bathroom for cover after hearing "many, many gunshots". Taqueria Muniz worker Diana Muniz said a customer told her they heard multiple gunshots.
State troopers in District 5 and SWAT officials are responding to the scene.
West Aurora School District 129 began a soft lockdown across the district in response. Holy Angels Catholic School also started a lockdown.
A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and is "monitoring the ongoing situation" in Aurora.
Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019
Henry Pratt Company is a subsidiary of Mueller Co., which was founded in Decatur.
