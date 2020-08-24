DETROIT (WAND) - A woman who had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home was later discovered to be alive.
The 20-year-old woman was declared dead after the Southfield Fire Department said paramedics worked for 30 minutes trying to revive her Sunday.
"Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life," the department said.
"The Oakland County medical examiner's office was contacted and given the medical data," the department said. "The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing."
James H. Cole funeral home said, "Our staff confirmed she was breathing." They quickly called a Detroit emergency medical crew.
The woman was taken to a hospital. No other information on the location, her name or current condition was immediately available Monday.
"We couldn't believe it," said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit fire department, who added that her heart rate was 80.
