COOKS MILLS, Ill. (WAND) - A mystery in rural Coles County has deputies and conservation police investigating.
WAND News learned through Facebook that a car was found abandoned in a Cooks Mills field with dead, zip-tied coyotes inside.
We contacted the Coles County Sheriff’s Office. They said they reached out to state conservation police to look into it.
IDNR spokeswoman Rachel Torbert told us a conservation officer responded, and the coyotes were removed from the car.
The coyotes were shot. However, there were no known violations of any laws in this situation, because police said it is legal to shoot coyotes.
Deputies have no released information on who the vehicle belongs to or how the coyotes got inside.
We did learn the car slid off the road into that area during the most recent snowstorm. People who live in the area said there were no coyotes inside at that time, and they must have been put inside sometime after.
