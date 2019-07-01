(WAND) - The National Safety Council said 2018 was the deadliest year on record for hot car deaths.
More children died in hot cars in the United States in 2018 than any other year.
51 children died last year of pediatric vehicular heatstroke.
In 2010, 49 children died in hot cars.
The Council is releasing a free online training, Children in Hot Cars, that provides nformation about pediatric vehicular heatstroke and shows how distraction and other behaviors can lead to these unnecessary deaths.
“Last year, we set one of the saddest records in U.S. roadway safety history,” said Nick Smith, interim president and CEO of the Council. “We believe this new training will go a long way toward educating people about pediatric vehicular heatstroke and empowering them with tips so they can avoid behaviors that can lead to these tragic deaths.”
On average, 38 children under age 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle or gaining access to an unlocked vehicle.
Since 1998, all but three states, Alaska, New Hampshire and Vermont, have experienced at least one death of a child in a hot car.
Deaths have occurred in every calendar month, including all winter months.
For more information about pediatric vehicular heatstroke, click HERE.