SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The deadline to submit nominees for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is quickly approaching.
Nominations for 2022 inductees must be submitted by June 1. The Illinois Department on Aging reminds residents that adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force are eligible nominees.
“The deadline is quickly approaching to nominate an older friend, family member, or neighbor for this special recognition,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “Particularly as we celebrate Older Americans Month and honor the older people in our lives, the Department on Aging wants to hear from you about the ways older adults have contributed to the communities they call home.”
Four Illinoisans will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force.
For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/HallofFame.
