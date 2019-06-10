DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A way to honor lives lost too soon is available right now in Decatur.
That’s with the Angel of Hope Share Garden through HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. The facility is building the garden near the entrance to the campus. This garden will honor babies that have been lost due to miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death. Organizers say this space is for the entire community, not just St. Mary's patients.
Through the garden, individuals can buy personalized memory stones that will be placed in the garden during a dedication. They will line the entrance.
Officials say memory stones can be purchased for $100 to pay permanent tribute to these babies.
The deadline to purchase a stone before the garden dedication is June 14. They can be bought here or by calling 464-2520.
A special dedication ceremony for the Angel of Hope Share Garden is July 17 at 5 p.m.