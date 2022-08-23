DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)— The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has extended the deadline to accept résumés from those interested in filling the open seat on the Board.
President Dan Oakes officially stepped down from his Board position during Tuesday's meeting, following seven terms in office.
Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Education can submit a résumé and letter of intent to Board Secretary Melissa Bradford by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
In order to qualify for school board membership, an individual must be a United States citizen, a resident of the state of Illinois and a resident of the Decatur Public School district for at least one year preceding appointment, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, not a school trustee, and not a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code.
After review, the Board will make a majority vote and either appoint someone or invite the prospective candidate for personal interviews to be conducted during duly scheduled closed meetings.
The Board will select a candidate to then serve the remainder of the unexpired term until the next Board election in April 2023.
