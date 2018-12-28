SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - You have until Jan. 7 to have your Christmas tree hauled away by the City of Springfield's Office of Public Works.
Trees must bee set out on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Crews will make one pass through the neighborhoods.
After Jan. 7, you will have to contact waste haulers to get rid of trees.
All ornaments, tinsel, decorations, and wooden tree stands nailed to the bottom of trees must be removed.
Garland, wreaths, and other greenery will not be hauled away.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled, and they should be put in your garbage instead.
For any questions about this program, call the City's Office of Public Works at (217) 789-2255.