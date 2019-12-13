DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Around this time of the year, stacks of packages and boxes of mail pile up for postal services to deliver.
The holiday season is usually when postal carriers are busy.
The postal service said it's expecting to ship 800 million packages around Christmas season. Online shopping is also a contributor to the busy delivery runs. Statistics show more than half of Americans buy their gifts the week before the holiday.
USPS said its busiest days will be December 16 and 22. If one wants to get their mail sent on time, follow these deadlines:
- USPS: December 14
- Fed Ex: December 16
- UPS: December 19, via three day select