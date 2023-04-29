SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 57-year-old Springfield man is dead, according to the Sangamon County Coroner.
Medical professionals transported the man from the scene of the person vs. car crash. It happened at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and West Washington Street in Springfield on Friday night.
The coroner said the man died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room.
The identification of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
A autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner on the Springfield Police Department.
