SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of causing a crash that caused one person's death is charged with reckless homicide.
Chaz Tribbet, 29, was a passenger in the car that crashed after midnight Monday near the 2700 block of Fox Bridge Road in Springfield. Several other people in the car went to a hospital.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright confirmed Edward E. Bullock, 28, is facing charges in connection to this crash. Counts against him include reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving under the influence.
Wright said Bullock could face probation to 14 years in prison if convicted. While in court Wednesday for arraignment, his bond was reduced from $250,000 to $25,000 over the objections of prosecutors.
Bullock will be in court on July 2 for a preliminary hearing.
