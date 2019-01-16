DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say fired shots in a gunfight that turned deadly is behind bars.
Officers say two groups of men fired gunshots at each other during an altercation on Nov. 18, 2018, in the 1400 block of E. English St. Two bystanders, Daniel R. Jackson and a 20-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds. Jackson lost his life and the other man survived life-threatening wounds.
Police say they determined Danville man Gary A. Cunningham, 21, was one of the people who fired a gun. It's unclear if he or someone else shot the wounded victims.
Officers arrested him at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a Vermilion County warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
His bond is set at $100,000. As of Wednesday, he was held at the Danville Public Safety Building waiting to appear in court.