DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of striking a woman with the door of his car and causing her death pleaded not guilty in court.
Christopher R. Castelli, who is charged with reckless homicide for the Oct. 30 death of Alisha Gordon, 27, made his plea Wednesday. Castelli was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and failure to give information or render aid.
A sworn affidavit said Castelli told police he picked up Gordon in his vehicle before the two got into a fight. The document said this fight led to him hitting Gordon with the door as he backed up.
Authorities found Gordon's body on Oct. 30 at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Dolphin Court, which is in the Park City mobile home community. They pronounced Gordon dead at the scene.
Surveillance footage showed a sedan stopping on Kent Avenue before a front seat passenger tried to leave the car. The video showed the driver accelerating in reverse and knocking Gordon to the ground before running her over. According to the affidavit, the driver left the scene "at a high rate of speed" without calling 911 or speaking with police.
Police said their investigation led to Castelli after they discovered Facebook messages between him and the victim. The profile Castelli had used had been deleted, officers said, and Castelli admitted to deleting this account after the hit-and-run.
Authorities said Castelli also admitted to changing a tire and washing the passenger side of his vehicle. When he gave police permission to search, officers found blood in the passenger side wheel well.
Court records show a pre-trial hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 22 in Macon County.
