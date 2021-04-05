MANSFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The victim in a deadly Piatt County motorcycle crash has been identified.
The Piatt County Coroner's Office said Marvin Andreae was the person who died in the crash, which occurred Sunday. Specific details about what led to the victim's death have not been released.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Department and Piatt County Coroner's Office are investigated. An autopsy is pending.
